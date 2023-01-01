1 Tunisian dinar to Euros

Convert TND to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 tnd
0.30 eur

1.00000 TND = 0.29842 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40 UTC
TND to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Euro
1 TND0.29842 EUR
5 TND1.49209 EUR
10 TND2.98419 EUR
20 TND5.96838 EUR
50 TND14.92095 EUR
100 TND29.84190 EUR
250 TND74.60475 EUR
500 TND149.20950 EUR
1000 TND298.41900 EUR
2000 TND596.83800 EUR
5000 TND1492.09500 EUR
10000 TND2984.19000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Tunisian Dinar
1 EUR3.35099 TND
5 EUR16.75495 TND
10 EUR33.50990 TND
20 EUR67.01980 TND
50 EUR167.54950 TND
100 EUR335.09900 TND
250 EUR837.74750 TND
500 EUR1675.49500 TND
1000 EUR3350.99000 TND
2000 EUR6701.98000 TND
5000 EUR16754.95000 TND
10000 EUR33509.90000 TND