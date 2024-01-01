Tunisian dinars to Japanese yen today

Convert TND to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
47,093 jpy

DT1.000 TND = ¥47.09 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:25
TND to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.811551.8115
Low47.083747.0837
Average50.198050.3092
Change-8.53%-4.47%
View full history

1 TND to JPY stats

The performance of TND to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.8115 and a 30 day low of 47.0837. This means the 30 day average was 50.1980. The change for TND to JPY was -8.53.

The performance of TND to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.8115 and a 90 day low of 47.0837. This means the 90 day average was 50.3092. The change for TND to JPY was -4.47.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 TND47.09330 JPY
5 TND235.46650 JPY
10 TND470.93300 JPY
20 TND941.86600 JPY
50 TND2,354.66500 JPY
100 TND4,709.33000 JPY
250 TND11,773.32500 JPY
500 TND23,546.65000 JPY
1000 TND47,093.30000 JPY
2000 TND94,186.60000 JPY
5000 TND235,466.50000 JPY
10000 TND470,933.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Tunisian Dinar
100 JPY2.12344 TND
1000 JPY21.23440 TND
1500 JPY31.85160 TND
2000 JPY42.46880 TND
3000 JPY63.70320 TND
5000 JPY106.17200 TND
5400 JPY114.66576 TND
10000 JPY212.34400 TND
15000 JPY318.51600 TND
20000 JPY424.68800 TND
25000 JPY530.86000 TND
30000 JPY637.03200 TND