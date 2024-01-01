Tunisian dinars to Indian rupees today
Convert TND to INR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 TND to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|27.0138
|27.0138
|Low
|26.7114
|26.5187
|Average
|26.9131
|26.7576
|Change
|1.05%
|1.24%
|View full history
1 TND to INR stats
The performance of TND to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.0138 and a 30 day low of 26.7114. This means the 30 day average was 26.9131. The change for TND to INR was 1.05.
The performance of TND to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.0138 and a 90 day low of 26.5187. This means the 90 day average was 26.7576. The change for TND to INR was 1.24.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tunisian dinars to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TND to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Indian Rupee
|1 TND
|27.00050 INR
|5 TND
|135.00250 INR
|10 TND
|270.00500 INR
|20 TND
|540.01000 INR
|50 TND
|1,350.02500 INR
|100 TND
|2,700.05000 INR
|250 TND
|6,750.12500 INR
|500 TND
|13,500.25000 INR
|1000 TND
|27,000.50000 INR
|2000 TND
|54,001.00000 INR
|5000 TND
|135,002.50000 INR
|10000 TND
|270,005.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
|1 INR
|0.03704 TND
|5 INR
|0.18518 TND
|10 INR
|0.37036 TND
|20 INR
|0.74073 TND
|50 INR
|1.85182 TND
|100 INR
|3.70364 TND
|250 INR
|9.25910 TND
|300 INR
|11.11092 TND
|500 INR
|18.51820 TND
|600 INR
|22.22184 TND
|1000 INR
|37.03640 TND
|2000 INR
|74.07280 TND
|5000 INR
|185.18200 TND
|10000 INR
|370.36400 TND
|25000 INR
|925.91000 TND
|50000 INR
|1,851.82000 TND
|100000 INR
|3,703.64000 TND
|1000000 INR
|37,036.40000 TND
|1000000000 INR
|37,036,400.00000 TND