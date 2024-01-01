Tunisian dinars to US dollars today

Convert TND to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
322.34 usd

DT1.000 TND = $0.3223 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32290.3229
Low0.32010.3174
Average0.32180.3205
Change0.69%0.87%
View full history

1 TND to USD stats

The performance of TND to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3229 and a 30 day low of 0.3201. This means the 30 day average was 0.3218. The change for TND to USD was 0.69.

The performance of TND to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3229 and a 90 day low of 0.3174. This means the 90 day average was 0.3205. The change for TND to USD was 0.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3831.5131.6750.93621.062
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1861.7751.9651.09824.705
1 USD0.9170.781183.7651.3871.5360.85819.306
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / US Dollar
1 TND0.32234 USD
5 TND1.61168 USD
10 TND3.22336 USD
20 TND6.44672 USD
50 TND16.11680 USD
100 TND32.23360 USD
250 TND80.58400 USD
500 TND161.16800 USD
1000 TND322.33600 USD
2000 TND644.67200 USD
5000 TND1,611.68000 USD
10000 TND3,223.36000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 USD3.10235 TND
5 USD15.51175 TND
10 USD31.02350 TND
20 USD62.04700 TND
50 USD155.11750 TND
100 USD310.23500 TND
250 USD775.58750 TND
500 USD1,551.17500 TND
1000 USD3,102.35000 TND
2000 USD6,204.70000 TND
5000 USD15,511.75000 TND
10000 USD31,023.50000 TND