50 US dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert USD to TND at the real exchange rate

50 usd
155.108 tnd

$1.000 USD = DT3.102 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.12363.1505
Low3.09703.0970
Average3.10833.1208
Change-0.68%-0.92%
View full history

1 USD to TND stats

The performance of USD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1236 and a 30 day low of 3.0970. This means the 30 day average was 3.1083. The change for USD to TND was -0.68.

The performance of USD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1505 and a 90 day low of 3.0970. This means the 90 day average was 3.1208. The change for USD to TND was -0.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 USD3.10215 TND
5 USD15.51075 TND
10 USD31.02150 TND
20 USD62.04300 TND
50 USD155.10750 TND
100 USD310.21500 TND
250 USD775.53750 TND
500 USD1,551.07500 TND
1000 USD3,102.15000 TND
2000 USD6,204.30000 TND
5000 USD15,510.75000 TND
10000 USD31,021.50000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / US Dollar
1 TND0.32236 USD
5 TND1.61179 USD
10 TND3.22357 USD
20 TND6.44714 USD
50 TND16.11785 USD
100 TND32.23570 USD
250 TND80.58925 USD
500 TND161.17850 USD
1000 TND322.35700 USD
2000 TND644.71400 USD
5000 TND1,611.78500 USD
10000 TND3,223.57000 USD