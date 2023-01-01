1 Tunisian dinar to US dollars

Convert TND to USD at the real exchange rate

1 tnd
0.31 usd

1.00000 TND = 0.31382 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44 UTC
TND to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050287.46121.444081.661450.96318.9106
1GBP1.1553311.21355101.0651.668691.919871.1125921.852
1USD0.95220.824029183.28051.375051.582030.916918.0067
1INR0.01143360.009894620.012007610.01651110.01899640.01100980.216217

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / US Dollar
1 TND0.31382 USD
5 TND1.56910 USD
10 TND3.13819 USD
20 TND6.27638 USD
50 TND15.69095 USD
100 TND31.38190 USD
250 TND78.45475 USD
500 TND156.90950 USD
1000 TND313.81900 USD
2000 TND627.63800 USD
5000 TND1569.09500 USD
10000 TND3138.19000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 USD3.18655 TND
5 USD15.93275 TND
10 USD31.86550 TND
20 USD63.73100 TND
50 USD159.32750 TND
100 USD318.65500 TND
250 USD796.63750 TND
500 USD1593.27500 TND
1000 USD3186.55000 TND
2000 USD6373.10000 TND
5000 USD15932.75000 TND
10000 USD31865.50000 TND