Tunisian dinars to British pounds sterling today

Convert TND to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
251.90 gbp

DT1.000 TND = £0.2519 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20
TND to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25290.2554
Low0.24810.2481
Average0.24980.2514
Change0.83%-0.99%
1 TND to GBP stats

The performance of TND to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2529 and a 30 day low of 0.2481. This means the 30 day average was 0.2498. The change for TND to GBP was 0.83.

The performance of TND to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2554 and a 90 day low of 0.2481. This means the 90 day average was 0.2514. The change for TND to GBP was -0.99.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 TND0.25190 GBP
5 TND1.25952 GBP
10 TND2.51904 GBP
20 TND5.03808 GBP
50 TND12.59520 GBP
100 TND25.19040 GBP
250 TND62.97600 GBP
500 TND125.95200 GBP
1000 TND251.90400 GBP
2000 TND503.80800 GBP
5000 TND1,259.52000 GBP
10000 TND2,519.04000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Tunisian Dinar
1 GBP3.96977 TND
5 GBP19.84885 TND
10 GBP39.69770 TND
20 GBP79.39540 TND
50 GBP198.48850 TND
100 GBP396.97700 TND
250 GBP992.44250 TND
500 GBP1,984.88500 TND
1000 GBP3,969.77000 TND
2000 GBP7,939.54000 TND
5000 GBP19,848.85000 TND
10000 GBP39,697.70000 TND