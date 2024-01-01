Tunisian dinars to Australian dollars today

Convert TND to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
494.87 aud

DT1.000 TND = A$0.4949 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
TND to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49580.4958
Low0.47380.4738
Average0.48340.4821
Change4.34%2.59%
1 TND to AUD stats

The performance of TND to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4958 and a 30 day low of 0.4738. This means the 30 day average was 0.4834. The change for TND to AUD was 4.34.

The performance of TND to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4958 and a 90 day low of 0.4738. This means the 90 day average was 0.4821. The change for TND to AUD was 2.59.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 TND0.49487 AUD
5 TND2.47437 AUD
10 TND4.94874 AUD
20 TND9.89748 AUD
50 TND24.74370 AUD
100 TND49.48740 AUD
250 TND123.71850 AUD
500 TND247.43700 AUD
1000 TND494.87400 AUD
2000 TND989.74800 AUD
5000 TND2,474.37000 AUD
10000 TND4,948.74000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 AUD2.02072 TND
5 AUD10.10360 TND
10 AUD20.20720 TND
20 AUD40.41440 TND
50 AUD101.03600 TND
100 AUD202.07200 TND
250 AUD505.18000 TND
500 AUD1,010.36000 TND
1000 AUD2,020.72000 TND
2000 AUD4,041.44000 TND
5000 AUD10,103.60000 TND
10000 AUD20,207.20000 TND