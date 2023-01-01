1 Australian dollar to Tunisian dinars

Convert AUD to TND at the real exchange rate

1 aud
2.032 tnd

1.00000 AUD = 2.03200 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 TND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.056387.70991.433721.640850.967418.3963
1GBP1.15411.219101.221.654551.893591.1163821.2299
1USD0.94670.820345183.0351.35731.55340.915817.4158
1INR0.01140120.00987950.012043110.01634610.01870780.01102910.20974

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 AUD2.03200 TND
5 AUD10.16000 TND
10 AUD20.32000 TND
20 AUD40.64000 TND
50 AUD101.60000 TND
100 AUD203.20000 TND
250 AUD508.00000 TND
500 AUD1016.00000 TND
1000 AUD2032.00000 TND
2000 AUD4064.00000 TND
5000 AUD10160.00000 TND
10000 AUD20320.00000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 TND0.49213 AUD
5 TND2.46063 AUD
10 TND4.92127 AUD
20 TND9.84254 AUD
50 TND24.60635 AUD
100 TND49.21270 AUD
250 TND123.03175 AUD
500 TND246.06350 AUD
1000 TND492.12700 AUD
2000 TND984.25400 AUD
5000 TND2460.63500 AUD
10000 TND4921.27000 AUD