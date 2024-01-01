Hong Kong dollars to Tunisian dinars today

Convert HKD to TND at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = DT0.4053 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
HKD to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TND
1 HKD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40570.4057
Low0.39730.3887
Average0.40090.3949
Change1.66%3.71%
1 HKD to TND stats

The performance of HKD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4057 and a 30 day low of 0.3973. This means the 30 day average was 0.4009. The change for HKD to TND was 1.66.

The performance of HKD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4057 and a 90 day low of 0.3887. This means the 90 day average was 0.3949. The change for HKD to TND was 3.71.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
100 HKD40.53030 TND
200 HKD81.06060 TND
300 HKD121.59090 TND
500 HKD202.65150 TND
1000 HKD405.30300 TND
2000 HKD810.60600 TND
2500 HKD1,013.25750 TND
3000 HKD1,215.90900 TND
4000 HKD1,621.21200 TND
5000 HKD2,026.51500 TND
10000 HKD4,053.03000 TND
20000 HKD8,106.06000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TND2.46729 HKD
5 TND12.33645 HKD
10 TND24.67290 HKD
20 TND49.34580 HKD
50 TND123.36450 HKD
100 TND246.72900 HKD
250 TND616.82250 HKD
500 TND1,233.64500 HKD
1000 TND2,467.29000 HKD
2000 TND4,934.58000 HKD
5000 TND12,336.45000 HKD
10000 TND24,672.90000 HKD