500 Hong Kong dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert HKD to TND at the real exchange rate

500 hkd
204.228 tnd

1.00000 HKD = 0.40846 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:13 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 TND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.046387.06521.436471.662380.9644518.7407
1GBP1.15311.2063100.3791.656131.916591.1120121.6065
1USD0.955750.828981183.21251.37291.588810.921817.9114
1INR0.01148560.009962220.012017410.01649870.01909350.01107770.215249

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
100 HKD40.84550 TND
200 HKD81.69100 TND
300 HKD122.53650 TND
500 HKD204.22750 TND
1000 HKD408.45500 TND
2000 HKD816.91000 TND
2500 HKD1021.13750 TND
3000 HKD1225.36500 TND
4000 HKD1633.82000 TND
5000 HKD2042.27500 TND
10000 HKD4084.55000 TND
20000 HKD8169.10000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TND2.44825 HKD
5 TND12.24125 HKD
10 TND24.48250 HKD
20 TND48.96500 HKD
50 TND122.41250 HKD
100 TND244.82500 HKD
250 TND612.06250 HKD
500 TND1224.12500 HKD
1000 TND2448.25000 HKD
2000 TND4896.50000 HKD
5000 TND12241.25000 HKD
10000 TND24482.50000 HKD