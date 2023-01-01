10 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert HKD to TND at the real exchange rate

10000 hkd
4084.100 tnd

1.00000 HKD = 0.40841 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 TND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.046587.07041.436371.66230.9646518.7458
1GBP1.153211.20685100.4121.656461.9171.1124421.6182
1USD0.955550.828603183.20151.372551.588440.921717.9129
1INR0.0114850.0099590.01201910.01649670.01909140.01107790.215295

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
100 HKD40.84100 TND
200 HKD81.68200 TND
300 HKD122.52300 TND
500 HKD204.20500 TND
1000 HKD408.41000 TND
2000 HKD816.82000 TND
2500 HKD1021.02500 TND
3000 HKD1225.23000 TND
4000 HKD1633.64000 TND
5000 HKD2042.05000 TND
10000 HKD4084.10000 TND
20000 HKD8168.20000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TND2.44852 HKD
5 TND12.24260 HKD
10 TND24.48520 HKD
20 TND48.97040 HKD
50 TND122.42600 HKD
100 TND244.85200 HKD
250 TND612.13000 HKD
500 TND1224.26000 HKD
1000 TND2448.52000 HKD
2000 TND4897.04000 HKD
5000 TND12242.60000 HKD
10000 TND24485.20000 HKD