50 US dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert USD to TND at the real exchange rate

50 usd
155.672 tnd

1.00000 USD = 3.11345 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87151.088590.68781.490861.663610.962718.7087
1 GBP1.1474511.249104.061.710691.908911.1046521.4673
1 USD0.91870.800641183.31451.369651.528350.884417.1876
1 INR0.01102680.009609860.012002710.01643950.01834440.01061520.206298

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 USD3.11345 TND
5 USD15.56725 TND
10 USD31.13450 TND
20 USD62.26900 TND
50 USD155.67250 TND
100 USD311.34500 TND
250 USD778.36250 TND
500 USD1556.72500 TND
1000 USD3113.45000 TND
2000 USD6226.90000 TND
5000 USD15567.25000 TND
10000 USD31134.50000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / US Dollar
1 TND0.32119 USD
5 TND1.60594 USD
10 TND3.21187 USD
20 TND6.42374 USD
50 TND16.05935 USD
100 TND32.11870 USD
250 TND80.29675 USD
500 TND160.59350 USD
1000 TND321.18700 USD
2000 TND642.37400 USD
5000 TND1605.93500 USD
10000 TND3211.87000 USD