US dollar to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Tunisian dinars is currently 3.102 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.072% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 3.109 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 3.092 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.259% increase in value.