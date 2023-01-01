100 Tunisian dinars to South African rand

Convert TND to ZAR at the real exchange rate

100 tnd
607.55 zar

1.00000 TND = 6.07550 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TND to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.051287.51771.444451.661450.963418.9295
1GBP1.155411.2144101.1051.668711.919391.1131121.8683
1USD0.95130.823452183.2551.37411.580530.916518.0075
1INR0.01142630.009890720.012011310.01650470.01898420.01100830.216293

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / South African Rand
1 TND6.07550 ZAR
5 TND30.37750 ZAR
10 TND60.75500 ZAR
20 TND121.51000 ZAR
50 TND303.77500 ZAR
100 TND607.55000 ZAR
250 TND1518.87500 ZAR
500 TND3037.75000 ZAR
1000 TND6075.50000 ZAR
2000 TND12151.00000 ZAR
5000 TND30377.50000 ZAR
10000 TND60755.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tunisian Dinar
1 ZAR0.16460 TND
5 ZAR0.82298 TND
10 ZAR1.64596 TND
20 ZAR3.29192 TND
50 ZAR8.22980 TND
100 ZAR16.45960 TND
250 ZAR41.14900 TND
500 ZAR82.29800 TND
1000 ZAR164.59600 TND
2000 ZAR329.19200 TND
5000 ZAR822.98000 TND
10000 ZAR1645.96000 TND