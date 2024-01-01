500 Chinese yuan rmb to Tunisian dinars

Convert CNY to TND at the real exchange rate

500 cny
217.731 tnd

1.00000 CNY = 0.43546 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tunisian Dinar
1 CNY0.43546 TND
5 CNY2.17732 TND
10 CNY4.35463 TND
20 CNY8.70926 TND
50 CNY21.77315 TND
100 CNY43.54630 TND
250 CNY108.86575 TND
500 CNY217.73150 TND
1000 CNY435.46300 TND
2000 CNY870.92600 TND
5000 CNY2177.31500 TND
10000 CNY4354.63000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TND2.29640 CNY
5 TND11.48200 CNY
10 TND22.96400 CNY
20 TND45.92800 CNY
50 TND114.82000 CNY
100 TND229.64000 CNY
250 TND574.10000 CNY
500 TND1148.20000 CNY
1000 TND2296.40000 CNY
2000 TND4592.80000 CNY
5000 TND11482.00000 CNY
10000 TND22964.00000 CNY