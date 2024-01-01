20 Bulgarian levs to Tunisian dinars

Convert BGN to TND at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
34.513 tnd

лв1.000 BGN = DT1.726 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.73331.7351
Low1.71361.7136
Average1.72571.7253
Change-0.08%-0.01%
1 BGN to TND stats

The performance of BGN to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7333 and a 30 day low of 1.7136. This means the 30 day average was 1.7257. The change for BGN to TND was -0.08.

The performance of BGN to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7351 and a 90 day low of 1.7136. This means the 90 day average was 1.7253. The change for BGN to TND was -0.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tunisian Dinar
1 BGN1.72564 TND
5 BGN8.62820 TND
10 BGN17.25640 TND
20 BGN34.51280 TND
50 BGN86.28200 TND
100 BGN172.56400 TND
250 BGN431.41000 TND
500 BGN862.82000 TND
1000 BGN1,725.64000 TND
2000 BGN3,451.28000 TND
5000 BGN8,628.20000 TND
10000 BGN17,256.40000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TND0.57950 BGN
5 TND2.89748 BGN
10 TND5.79495 BGN
20 TND11.58990 BGN
50 TND28.97475 BGN
100 TND57.94950 BGN
250 TND144.87375 BGN
500 TND289.74750 BGN
1000 TND579.49500 BGN
2000 TND1,158.99000 BGN
5000 TND2,897.47500 BGN
10000 TND5,794.95000 BGN