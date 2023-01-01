20 Romanian leus to Tunisian dinars

Convert RON to TND at the real exchange rate

20 ron
13.632 tnd

1.00000 RON = 0.68162 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Romanian leus to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tunisian Dinar
1 RON0.68162 TND
5 RON3.40809 TND
10 RON6.81618 TND
20 RON13.63236 TND
50 RON34.08090 TND
100 RON68.16180 TND
250 RON170.40450 TND
500 RON340.80900 TND
1000 RON681.61800 TND
2000 RON1363.23600 TND
5000 RON3408.09000 TND
10000 RON6816.18000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 TND1.46710 RON
5 TND7.33550 RON
10 TND14.67100 RON
20 TND29.34200 RON
50 TND73.35500 RON
100 TND146.71000 RON
250 TND366.77500 RON
500 TND733.55000 RON
1000 TND1467.10000 RON
2000 TND2934.20000 RON
5000 TND7335.50000 RON
10000 TND14671.00000 RON