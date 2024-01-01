Saudi riyals to Tunisian dinars today

Convert SAR to TND at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = DT0.8398 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
SAR to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TND
1 SAR to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.84140.8414
Low0.82200.8068
Average0.83040.8189
Change1.78%3.68%
1 SAR to TND stats

The performance of SAR to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8414 and a 30 day low of 0.8220. This means the 30 day average was 0.8304. The change for SAR to TND was 1.78.

The performance of SAR to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8414 and a 90 day low of 0.8068. This means the 90 day average was 0.8189. The change for SAR to TND was 3.68.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tunisian Dinar
1 SAR0.83978 TND
5 SAR4.19892 TND
10 SAR8.39784 TND
20 SAR16.79568 TND
50 SAR41.98920 TND
100 SAR83.97840 TND
250 SAR209.94600 TND
500 SAR419.89200 TND
1000 SAR839.78400 TND
2000 SAR1,679.56800 TND
5000 SAR4,198.92000 TND
10000 SAR8,397.84000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 TND1.19078 SAR
5 TND5.95390 SAR
10 TND11.90780 SAR
20 TND23.81560 SAR
50 TND59.53900 SAR
100 TND119.07800 SAR
250 TND297.69500 SAR
500 TND595.39000 SAR
1000 TND1,190.78000 SAR
2000 TND2,381.56000 SAR
5000 TND5,953.90000 SAR
10000 TND11,907.80000 SAR