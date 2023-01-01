1 thousand Tunisian dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert TND to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 tnd
1175.85 sar

1.00000 TND = 1.17585 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58 UTC
TND to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.050687.45191.444471.661680.963218.9097
1GBP1.1555411.21415101.0661.669331.920361.1130121.8535
1USD0.951850.823621183.241.37491.581650.916817.999
1INR0.01143490.009894540.012013510.01651730.01900110.01101390.21623

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 TND1.17585 SAR
5 TND5.87925 SAR
10 TND11.75850 SAR
20 TND23.51700 SAR
50 TND58.79250 SAR
100 TND117.58500 SAR
250 TND293.96250 SAR
500 TND587.92500 SAR
1000 TND1175.85000 SAR
2000 TND2351.70000 SAR
5000 TND5879.25000 SAR
10000 TND11758.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tunisian Dinar
1 SAR0.85045 TND
5 SAR4.25225 TND
10 SAR8.50451 TND
20 SAR17.00902 TND
50 SAR42.52255 TND
100 SAR85.04510 TND
250 SAR212.61275 TND
500 SAR425.22550 TND
1000 SAR850.45100 TND
2000 SAR1700.90200 TND
5000 SAR4252.25500 TND
10000 SAR8504.51000 TND