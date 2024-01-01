Saudi riyals to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert SAR to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 sar
32,054 vuv

SR1.000 SAR = VT32.05 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.575279.21.3690.93558.9051.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.055203.96710.68343.0331.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SAR32.05430 VUV
5 SAR160.27150 VUV
10 SAR320.54300 VUV
20 SAR641.08600 VUV
50 SAR1,602.71500 VUV
100 SAR3,205.43000 VUV
250 SAR8,013.57500 VUV
500 SAR16,027.15000 VUV
1000 SAR32,054.30000 VUV
2000 SAR64,108.60000 VUV
5000 SAR160,271.50000 VUV
10000 SAR320,543.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Saudi Riyal
1 VUV0.03120 SAR
5 VUV0.15598 SAR
10 VUV0.31197 SAR
20 VUV0.62394 SAR
50 VUV1.55985 SAR
100 VUV3.11970 SAR
250 VUV7.79925 SAR
500 VUV15.59850 SAR
1000 VUV31.19700 SAR
2000 VUV62.39400 SAR
5000 VUV155.98500 SAR
10000 VUV311.97000 SAR