1 Vanuatu vatu to Saudi riyals

Convert VUV to SAR at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = SR0.03111 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:18
VUV to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 VUV to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03180.0318
Low0.03110.0308
Average0.03150.0314
Change-1.66%0.69%
1 VUV to SAR stats

The performance of VUV to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0318 and a 30 day low of 0.0311. This means the 30 day average was 0.0315. The change for VUV to SAR was -1.66.

The performance of VUV to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0318 and a 90 day low of 0.0308. This means the 90 day average was 0.0314. The change for VUV to SAR was 0.69.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9491.1981.7961.296109.0011.957
1 SGD0.584113.4110.71.0490.75863.6971.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0564.750.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.15111.4991.08290.9621.633

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Saudi Riyal
1 VUV0.03111 SAR
5 VUV0.15553 SAR
10 VUV0.31106 SAR
20 VUV0.62211 SAR
50 VUV1.55528 SAR
100 VUV3.11056 SAR
250 VUV7.77640 SAR
500 VUV15.55280 SAR
1000 VUV31.10560 SAR
2000 VUV62.21120 SAR
5000 VUV155.52800 SAR
10000 VUV311.05600 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SAR32.14860 VUV
5 SAR160.74300 VUV
10 SAR321.48600 VUV
20 SAR642.97200 VUV
50 SAR1,607.43000 VUV
100 SAR3,214.86000 VUV
250 SAR8,037.15000 VUV
500 SAR16,074.30000 VUV
1000 SAR32,148.60000 VUV
2000 SAR64,297.20000 VUV
5000 SAR160,743.00000 VUV
10000 SAR321,486.00000 VUV