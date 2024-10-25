Vanuatu vatu to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Saudi riyals is currently 0.031 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.599% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0.031 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.031 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.188% decrease in value.