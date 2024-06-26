Saudi riyal to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Vanuatu vatus is currently 32.054 today, reflecting a -0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.115% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 32.184 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 32.037 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 0.260% increase in value.