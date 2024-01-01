Saudi riyals to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert SAR to VUV at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = VT32.58 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
SAR to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VUV
1 SAR to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.685132.6851
Low32.061031.4178
Average32.312531.9332
Change1.61%2.38%
1 SAR to VUV stats

The performance of SAR to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.6851 and a 30 day low of 32.0610. This means the 30 day average was 32.3125. The change for SAR to VUV was 1.61.

The performance of SAR to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.6851 and a 90 day low of 31.4178. This means the 90 day average was 31.9332. The change for SAR to VUV was 2.38.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SAR32.57690 VUV
5 SAR162.88450 VUV
10 SAR325.76900 VUV
20 SAR651.53800 VUV
50 SAR1,628.84500 VUV
100 SAR3,257.69000 VUV
250 SAR8,144.22500 VUV
500 SAR16,288.45000 VUV
1000 SAR32,576.90000 VUV
2000 SAR65,153.80000 VUV
5000 SAR162,884.50000 VUV
10000 SAR325,769.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Saudi Riyal
1 VUV0.03070 SAR
5 VUV0.15348 SAR
10 VUV0.30697 SAR
20 VUV0.61393 SAR
50 VUV1.53483 SAR
100 VUV3.06966 SAR
250 VUV7.67415 SAR
500 VUV15.34830 SAR
1000 VUV30.69660 SAR
2000 VUV61.39320 SAR
5000 VUV153.48300 SAR
10000 VUV306.96600 SAR