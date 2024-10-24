Polish zloty to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert PLN to AED

zł1.000 PLN = د.إ0.9133 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:06
PLN to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 PLN to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96610.9661
Low0.91330.9133
Average0.93810.9431
Change-5.47%-2.10%
1 PLN to AED stats

The performance of PLN to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9661 and a 30 day low of 0.9133. This means the 30 day average was 0.9381. The change for PLN to AED was -5.47.

The performance of PLN to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9661 and a 90 day low of 0.9133. This means the 90 day average was 0.9431. The change for PLN to AED was -2.10.

How to convert Polish zloty to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PLN0.91328 AED
5 PLN4.56642 AED
10 PLN9.13284 AED
20 PLN18.26568 AED
50 PLN45.66420 AED
100 PLN91.32840 AED
250 PLN228.32100 AED
500 PLN456.64200 AED
1000 PLN913.28400 AED
2000 PLN1,826.56800 AED
5000 PLN4,566.42000 AED
10000 PLN9,132.84000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Polish Zloty
1 AED1.09495 PLN
5 AED5.47475 PLN
10 AED10.94950 PLN
20 AED21.89900 PLN
50 AED54.74750 PLN
100 AED109.49500 PLN
250 AED273.73750 PLN
500 AED547.47500 PLN
1000 AED1,094.95000 PLN
2000 AED2,189.90000 PLN
5000 AED5,474.75000 PLN
10000 AED10,949.50000 PLN