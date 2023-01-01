1 Pakistani rupee to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert PKR to AED at the real exchange rate

1 pkr
0.01 aed

1.00000 PKR = 0.01303 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
How to convert Pakistani rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PKR0.01303 AED
5 PKR0.06516 AED
10 PKR0.13031 AED
20 PKR0.26063 AED
50 PKR0.65157 AED
100 PKR1.30314 AED
250 PKR3.25785 AED
500 PKR6.51570 AED
1000 PKR13.03140 AED
2000 PKR26.06280 AED
5000 PKR65.15700 AED
10000 PKR130.31400 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 AED76.73760 PKR
5 AED383.68800 PKR
10 AED767.37600 PKR
20 AED1534.75200 PKR
50 AED3836.88000 PKR
100 AED7673.76000 PKR
250 AED19184.40000 PKR
500 AED38368.80000 PKR
1000 AED76737.60000 PKR
2000 AED153475.20000 PKR
5000 AED383688.00000 PKR
10000 AED767376.00000 PKR