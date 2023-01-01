20 Pakistani rupees to Turkish liras

1.00000 PKR = 0.10475 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 PKR0.10475 TRY
5 PKR0.52374 TRY
10 PKR1.04747 TRY
20 PKR2.09494 TRY
50 PKR5.23735 TRY
100 PKR10.47470 TRY
250 PKR26.18675 TRY
500 PKR52.37350 TRY
1000 PKR104.74700 TRY
2000 PKR209.49400 TRY
5000 PKR523.73500 TRY
10000 PKR1047.47000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Pakistani Rupee
1 TRY9.54684 PKR
5 TRY47.73420 PKR
10 TRY95.46840 PKR
20 TRY190.93680 PKR
50 TRY477.34200 PKR
100 TRY954.68400 PKR
250 TRY2386.71000 PKR
500 TRY4773.42000 PKR
1000 TRY9546.84000 PKR
2000 TRY19093.68000 PKR
5000 TRY47734.20000 PKR
10000 TRY95468.40000 PKR