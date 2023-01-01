5 Pakistani rupees to Canadian dollars

5 pkr
0.02 cad

1.00000 PKR = 0.00470 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 PKR0.00470 CAD
5 PKR0.02351 CAD
10 PKR0.04701 CAD
20 PKR0.09402 CAD
50 PKR0.23505 CAD
100 PKR0.47011 CAD
250 PKR1.17527 CAD
500 PKR2.35055 CAD
1000 PKR4.70110 CAD
2000 PKR9.40220 CAD
5000 PKR23.50550 CAD
10000 PKR47.01100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 CAD212.71600 PKR
5 CAD1063.58000 PKR
10 CAD2127.16000 PKR
20 CAD4254.32000 PKR
50 CAD10635.80000 PKR
100 CAD21271.60000 PKR
250 CAD53179.00000 PKR
500 CAD106358.00000 PKR
1000 CAD212716.00000 PKR
2000 CAD425432.00000 PKR
5000 CAD1063580.00000 PKR
10000 CAD2127160.00000 PKR