Convert SAR to BRL at the real exchange rate

20 Saudi riyals to Brazilian reais

20 sar
29.06 brl

SR1.000 SAR = R$1.453 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.584279.21.3690.93658.9531.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.340.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.048203.92210.68443.0581.0970.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brazilian Real
1 SAR1.45315 BRL
5 SAR7.26575 BRL
10 SAR14.53150 BRL
20 SAR29.06300 BRL
50 SAR72.65750 BRL
100 SAR145.31500 BRL
250 SAR363.28750 BRL
500 SAR726.57500 BRL
1000 SAR1,453.15000 BRL
2000 SAR2,906.30000 BRL
5000 SAR7,265.75000 BRL
10000 SAR14,531.50000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saudi Riyal
1 BRL0.68816 SAR
5 BRL3.44079 SAR
10 BRL6.88159 SAR
20 BRL13.76318 SAR
50 BRL34.40795 SAR
100 BRL68.81590 SAR
250 BRL172.03975 SAR
500 BRL344.07950 SAR
1000 BRL688.15900 SAR
2000 BRL1,376.31800 SAR
5000 BRL3,440.79500 SAR
10000 BRL6,881.59000 SAR