10 thousand Turkish liras to Saudi riyals

Convert TRY to SAR at the real exchange rate

10000 try
1360.54 sar

1.00000 TRY = 0.13605 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050687.46771.4441.659980.9633518.8974
1GBP1.155211.2137101.0471.668171.917681.1128621.8311
1USD0.951850.823927183.2551.374451.580030.9169517.9872
1INR0.01143280.009896420.012011310.01650890.01897820.01101380.216049

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saudi Riyal
1 TRY0.13605 SAR
5 TRY0.68027 SAR
10 TRY1.36054 SAR
20 TRY2.72108 SAR
50 TRY6.80270 SAR
100 TRY13.60540 SAR
250 TRY34.01350 SAR
500 TRY68.02700 SAR
1000 TRY136.05400 SAR
2000 TRY272.10800 SAR
5000 TRY680.27000 SAR
10000 TRY1360.54000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkish Lira
1 SAR7.35000 TRY
5 SAR36.75000 TRY
10 SAR73.50000 TRY
20 SAR147.00000 TRY
50 SAR367.50000 TRY
100 SAR735.00000 TRY
250 SAR1837.50000 TRY
500 SAR3675.00000 TRY
1000 SAR7350.00000 TRY
2000 SAR14700.00000 TRY
5000 SAR36750.00000 TRY
10000 SAR73500.00000 TRY