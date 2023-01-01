100 Turkish liras to Saudi riyals

Convert TRY to SAR at the real exchange rate

100 try
13.61 sar

1.00000 TRY = 0.13606 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050687.46771.44411.659850.9634518.8979
1GBP1.155211.2137101.0471.668291.917531.1129821.8317
1USD0.951850.823927183.2551.374551.57990.9170517.9877
1INR0.01143280.009896420.012011310.01651010.01897670.0110150.216055

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saudi Riyal
1 TRY0.13606 SAR
5 TRY0.68029 SAR
10 TRY1.36058 SAR
20 TRY2.72116 SAR
50 TRY6.80290 SAR
100 TRY13.60580 SAR
250 TRY34.01450 SAR
500 TRY68.02900 SAR
1000 TRY136.05800 SAR
2000 TRY272.11600 SAR
5000 TRY680.29000 SAR
10000 TRY1360.58000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkish Lira
1 SAR7.34981 TRY
5 SAR36.74905 TRY
10 SAR73.49810 TRY
20 SAR146.99620 TRY
50 SAR367.49050 TRY
100 SAR734.98100 TRY
250 SAR1837.45250 TRY
500 SAR3674.90500 TRY
1000 SAR7349.81000 TRY
2000 SAR14699.62000 TRY
5000 SAR36749.05000 TRY
10000 SAR73498.10000 TRY