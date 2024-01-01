Nigerian nairas to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert NGN to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
1.07 azn

₦1.000 NGN = man.0.001067 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0013
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00110.0011
Change-3.74%-12.94%
1 NGN to AZN stats

The performance of NGN to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for NGN to AZN was -3.74.

The performance of NGN to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for NGN to AZN was -12.94.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Azerbaijani Manat
1 NGN0.00107 AZN
5 NGN0.00534 AZN
10 NGN0.01067 AZN
20 NGN0.02134 AZN
50 NGN0.05336 AZN
100 NGN0.10672 AZN
250 NGN0.26679 AZN
500 NGN0.53359 AZN
1000 NGN1.06717 AZN
2000 NGN2.13434 AZN
5000 NGN5.33585 AZN
10000 NGN10.67170 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Nigerian Naira
1 AZN937.05500 NGN
5 AZN4,685.27500 NGN
10 AZN9,370.55000 NGN
20 AZN18,741.10000 NGN
50 AZN46,852.75000 NGN
100 AZN93,705.50000 NGN
250 AZN234,263.75000 NGN
500 AZN468,527.50000 NGN
1000 AZN937,055.00000 NGN
2000 AZN1,874,110.00000 NGN
5000 AZN4,685,275.00000 NGN
10000 AZN9,370,550.00000 NGN