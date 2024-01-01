Turkish liras to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert TRY to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
51.15 azn

TL1.000 TRY = man.0.05115 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05210.0528
Low0.05110.0511
Average0.05150.0521
Change-1.74%-2.86%
View full history

1 TRY to AZN stats

The performance of TRY to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0521 and a 30 day low of 0.0511. This means the 30 day average was 0.0515. The change for TRY to AZN was -1.74.

The performance of TRY to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0528 and a 90 day low of 0.0511. This means the 90 day average was 0.0521. The change for TRY to AZN was -2.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7161.3883.67348.708
1 EUR1.09110.853302.55591.3011.5144.00653.121
1 GBP1.2791.1721354.697107.0351.7754.69662.275
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Azerbaijani Manat
1 TRY0.05115 AZN
5 TRY0.25577 AZN
10 TRY0.51154 AZN
20 TRY1.02307 AZN
50 TRY2.55769 AZN
100 TRY5.11537 AZN
250 TRY12.78843 AZN
500 TRY25.57685 AZN
1000 TRY51.15370 AZN
2000 TRY102.30740 AZN
5000 TRY255.76850 AZN
10000 TRY511.53700 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Turkish Lira
1 AZN19.54890 TRY
5 AZN97.74450 TRY
10 AZN195.48900 TRY
20 AZN390.97800 TRY
50 AZN977.44500 TRY
100 AZN1,954.89000 TRY
250 AZN4,887.22500 TRY
500 AZN9,774.45000 TRY
1000 AZN19,548.90000 TRY
2000 AZN39,097.80000 TRY
5000 AZN97,744.50000 TRY
10000 AZN195,489.00000 TRY