Swedish kronor to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert SEK to AZN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = man.0.1543 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
SEK to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AZN
1 SEK to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16120.1686
Low0.15430.1543
Average0.15770.1628
Change-4.27%-7.53%
1 SEK to AZN stats

The performance of SEK to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1612 and a 30 day low of 0.1543. This means the 30 day average was 0.1577. The change for SEK to AZN was -4.27.

The performance of SEK to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1686 and a 90 day low of 0.1543. This means the 90 day average was 0.1628. The change for SEK to AZN was -7.53.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07211.05284.4441.3974.111
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65689.0591.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94713.981106.8261.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.940.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SEK0.15432 AZN
5 SEK0.77161 AZN
10 SEK1.54322 AZN
20 SEK3.08644 AZN
50 SEK7.71610 AZN
100 SEK15.43220 AZN
250 SEK38.58050 AZN
500 SEK77.16100 AZN
1000 SEK154.32200 AZN
2000 SEK308.64400 AZN
5000 SEK771.61000 AZN
10000 SEK1,543.22000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 AZN6.47995 SEK
5 AZN32.39975 SEK
10 AZN64.79950 SEK
20 AZN129.59900 SEK
50 AZN323.99750 SEK
100 AZN647.99500 SEK
250 AZN1,619.98750 SEK
500 AZN3,239.97500 SEK
1000 AZN6,479.95000 SEK
2000 AZN12,959.90000 SEK
5000 AZN32,399.75000 SEK
10000 AZN64,799.50000 SEK