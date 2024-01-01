Swedish kronor to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert SEK to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
164.85 azn

kr1.000 SEK = man.0.1648 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38
SEK to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AZN
1 SEK to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16740.1674
Low0.16040.1568
Average0.16400.1618
Change2.75%0.77%
1 SEK to AZN stats

The performance of SEK to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1674 and a 30 day low of 0.1604. This means the 30 day average was 0.1640. The change for SEK to AZN was 2.75.

The performance of SEK to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1674 and a 90 day low of 0.1568. This means the 90 day average was 0.1618. The change for SEK to AZN was 0.77.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7371.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85414.014110.0771.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SEK0.16485 AZN
5 SEK0.82423 AZN
10 SEK1.64847 AZN
20 SEK3.29694 AZN
50 SEK8.24235 AZN
100 SEK16.48470 AZN
250 SEK41.21175 AZN
500 SEK82.42350 AZN
1000 SEK164.84700 AZN
2000 SEK329.69400 AZN
5000 SEK824.23500 AZN
10000 SEK1,648.47000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 AZN6.06622 SEK
5 AZN30.33110 SEK
10 AZN60.66220 SEK
20 AZN121.32440 SEK
50 AZN303.31100 SEK
100 AZN606.62200 SEK
250 AZN1,516.55500 SEK
500 AZN3,033.11000 SEK
1000 AZN6,066.22000 SEK
2000 AZN12,132.44000 SEK
5000 AZN30,331.10000 SEK
10000 AZN60,662.20000 SEK