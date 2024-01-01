Danish kroner to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert DKK to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
247.23 azn

1.000 DKK = 0.2472 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2461.4741.6630.96618.261
1 GBP1.17111.27105.681.7261.9471.13221.384
1 USD0.9220.787183.1991.3581.5330.89116.835
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Azerbaijani Manat
1 DKK0.24723 AZN
5 DKK1.23615 AZN
10 DKK2.47229 AZN
20 DKK4.94458 AZN
50 DKK12.36145 AZN
100 DKK24.72290 AZN
250 DKK61.80725 AZN
500 DKK123.61450 AZN
1000 DKK247.22900 AZN
2000 DKK494.45800 AZN
5000 DKK1,236.14500 AZN
10000 DKK2,472.29000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Danish Krone
1 AZN4.04483 DKK
5 AZN20.22415 DKK
10 AZN40.44830 DKK
20 AZN80.89660 DKK
50 AZN202.24150 DKK
100 AZN404.48300 DKK
250 AZN1,011.20750 DKK
500 AZN2,022.41500 DKK
1000 AZN4,044.83000 DKK
2000 AZN8,089.66000 DKK
5000 AZN20,224.15000 DKK
10000 AZN40,448.30000 DKK