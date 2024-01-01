Israeli new sheqels to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert ILS to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
465.04 azn

1.000 ILS = 0.4650 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.691.4721.6590.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1991.7241.9431.13321.32
1 USD0.9170.783183.1141.3491.520.88716.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Azerbaijani Manat
1 ILS0.46504 AZN
5 ILS2.32522 AZN
10 ILS4.65043 AZN
20 ILS9.30086 AZN
50 ILS23.25215 AZN
100 ILS46.50430 AZN
250 ILS116.26075 AZN
500 ILS232.52150 AZN
1000 ILS465.04300 AZN
2000 ILS930.08600 AZN
5000 ILS2,325.21500 AZN
10000 ILS4,650.43000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AZN2.15034 ILS
5 AZN10.75170 ILS
10 AZN21.50340 ILS
20 AZN43.00680 ILS
50 AZN107.51700 ILS
100 AZN215.03400 ILS
250 AZN537.58500 ILS
500 AZN1,075.17000 ILS
1000 AZN2,150.34000 ILS
2000 AZN4,300.68000 ILS
5000 AZN10,751.70000 ILS
10000 AZN21,503.40000 ILS