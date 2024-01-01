Chinese yuan rmb to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert CNY to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
236.12 azn

1.000 CNY = 0.2361 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1991.4731.6630.96618.252
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5691.7241.9461.1321.362
1 USD0.9220.788183.1941.3591.5340.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CNY0.23612 AZN
5 CNY1.18062 AZN
10 CNY2.36123 AZN
20 CNY4.72246 AZN
50 CNY11.80615 AZN
100 CNY23.61230 AZN
250 CNY59.03075 AZN
500 CNY118.06150 AZN
1000 CNY236.12300 AZN
2000 CNY472.24600 AZN
5000 CNY1,180.61500 AZN
10000 CNY2,361.23000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AZN4.23508 CNY
5 AZN21.17540 CNY
10 AZN42.35080 CNY
20 AZN84.70160 CNY
50 AZN211.75400 CNY
100 AZN423.50800 CNY
250 AZN1,058.77000 CNY
500 AZN2,117.54000 CNY
1000 AZN4,235.08000 CNY
2000 AZN8,470.16000 CNY
5000 AZN21,175.40000 CNY
10000 AZN42,350.80000 CNY