Bulgarian levs to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert BGN to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
942.92 azn

1.000 BGN = 0.9429 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BGN0.94292 AZN
5 BGN4.71459 AZN
10 BGN9.42918 AZN
20 BGN18.85836 AZN
50 BGN47.14590 AZN
100 BGN94.29180 AZN
250 BGN235.72950 AZN
500 BGN471.45900 AZN
1000 BGN942.91800 AZN
2000 BGN1,885.83600 AZN
5000 BGN4,714.59000 AZN
10000 BGN9,429.18000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 AZN1.06054 BGN
5 AZN5.30270 BGN
10 AZN10.60540 BGN
20 AZN21.21080 BGN
50 AZN53.02700 BGN
100 AZN106.05400 BGN
250 AZN265.13500 BGN
500 AZN530.27000 BGN
1000 AZN1,060.54000 BGN
2000 AZN2,121.08000 BGN
5000 AZN5,302.70000 BGN
10000 AZN10,605.40000 BGN