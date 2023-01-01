Bulgarian levs to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert BGN to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
942.74 azn

1.00000 BGN = 0.94274 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BGN0.94274 AZN
5 BGN4.71371 AZN
10 BGN9.42742 AZN
20 BGN18.85484 AZN
50 BGN47.13710 AZN
100 BGN94.27420 AZN
250 BGN235.68550 AZN
500 BGN471.37100 AZN
1000 BGN942.74200 AZN
2000 BGN1885.48400 AZN
5000 BGN4713.71000 AZN
10000 BGN9427.42000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 AZN1.06074 BGN
5 AZN5.30370 BGN
10 AZN10.60740 BGN
20 AZN21.21480 BGN
50 AZN53.03700 BGN
100 AZN106.07400 BGN
250 AZN265.18500 BGN
500 AZN530.37000 BGN
1000 AZN1060.74000 BGN
2000 AZN2121.48000 BGN
5000 AZN5303.70000 BGN
10000 AZN10607.40000 BGN