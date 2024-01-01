Polish zloty to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert PLN to AZN at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = man.0.4227 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:08
Track the exchange rate

PLN to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AZN
1 PLN to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44710.4471
Low0.42270.4227
Average0.43420.4364
Change-5.45%-2.06%
1 PLN to AZN stats

The performance of PLN to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4471 and a 30 day low of 0.4227. This means the 30 day average was 0.4342. The change for PLN to AZN was -5.45.

The performance of PLN to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4471 and a 90 day low of 0.4227. This means the 90 day average was 0.4364. The change for PLN to AZN was -2.06.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Azerbaijani Manat
1 PLN0.42271 AZN
5 PLN2.11353 AZN
10 PLN4.22706 AZN
20 PLN8.45412 AZN
50 PLN21.13530 AZN
100 PLN42.27060 AZN
250 PLN105.67650 AZN
500 PLN211.35300 AZN
1000 PLN422.70600 AZN
2000 PLN845.41200 AZN
5000 PLN2,113.53000 AZN
10000 PLN4,227.06000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Polish Zloty
1 AZN2.36571 PLN
5 AZN11.82855 PLN
10 AZN23.65710 PLN
20 AZN47.31420 PLN
50 AZN118.28550 PLN
100 AZN236.57100 PLN
250 AZN591.42750 PLN
500 AZN1,182.85500 PLN
1000 AZN2,365.71000 PLN
2000 AZN4,731.42000 PLN
5000 AZN11,828.55000 PLN
10000 AZN23,657.10000 PLN