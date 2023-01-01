Swiss francs to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert CHF to AZN at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
1918.30 azn

1.00000 CHF = 1.91830 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91860.80366583.23271.374951.54083150.5051.66542
1 EUR1.088610.874990.60711.496771.67735163.8251.81297
1 GBP1.24431.142991103.5661.710851.91726187.2732.07228
1 INR0.01201450.01103670.0096556410.01651930.01851231.808240.0200092

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CHF1.91830 AZN
5 CHF9.59150 AZN
10 CHF19.18300 AZN
20 CHF38.36600 AZN
50 CHF95.91500 AZN
100 CHF191.83000 AZN
250 CHF479.57500 AZN
500 CHF959.15000 AZN
1000 CHF1918.30000 AZN
2000 CHF3836.60000 AZN
5000 CHF9591.50000 AZN
10000 CHF19183.00000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 AZN0.52129 CHF
5 AZN2.60647 CHF
10 AZN5.21294 CHF
20 AZN10.42588 CHF
50 AZN26.06470 CHF
100 AZN52.12940 CHF
250 AZN130.32350 CHF
500 AZN260.64700 CHF
1000 AZN521.29400 CHF
2000 AZN1042.58800 CHF
5000 AZN2606.47000 CHF
10000 AZN5212.94000 CHF