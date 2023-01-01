10 Azerbaijani manats to Swiss francs

Convert AZN to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 azn
5.19 chf

1.00000 AZN = 0.51921 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 AZN0.51921 CHF
5 AZN2.59603 CHF
10 AZN5.19206 CHF
20 AZN10.38412 CHF
50 AZN25.96030 CHF
100 AZN51.92060 CHF
250 AZN129.80150 CHF
500 AZN259.60300 CHF
1000 AZN519.20600 CHF
2000 AZN1038.41200 CHF
5000 AZN2596.03000 CHF
10000 AZN5192.06000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CHF1.92602 AZN
5 CHF9.63010 AZN
10 CHF19.26020 AZN
20 CHF38.52040 AZN
50 CHF96.30100 AZN
100 CHF192.60200 AZN
250 CHF481.50500 AZN
500 CHF963.01000 AZN
1000 CHF1926.02000 AZN
2000 CHF3852.04000 AZN
5000 CHF9630.10000 AZN
10000 CHF19260.20000 AZN