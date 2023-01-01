Azerbaijani manats to British pounds sterling today

1,000 azn
474.29 gbp

1.00000 AZN = 0.47429 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:41
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / British Pound Sterling
1 AZN0.47429 GBP
5 AZN2.37144 GBP
10 AZN4.74288 GBP
20 AZN9.48576 GBP
50 AZN23.71440 GBP
100 AZN47.42880 GBP
250 AZN118.57200 GBP
500 AZN237.14400 GBP
1000 AZN474.28800 GBP
2000 AZN948.57600 GBP
5000 AZN2371.44000 GBP
10000 AZN4742.88000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Azerbaijani Manat
1 GBP2.10843 AZN
5 GBP10.54215 AZN
10 GBP21.08430 AZN
20 GBP42.16860 AZN
50 GBP105.42150 AZN
100 GBP210.84300 AZN
250 GBP527.10750 AZN
500 GBP1054.21500 AZN
1000 GBP2108.43000 AZN
2000 GBP4216.86000 AZN
5000 GBP10542.15000 AZN
10000 GBP21084.30000 AZN