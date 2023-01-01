Azerbaijani manats to Canadian dollars today

Convert AZN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 azn
806.21 cad

1.00000 AZN = 0.80621 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.085490.33621.487591.671130.9645518.7335
1 GBP1.142611.23995103.1991.699411.909081.1020921.4009
1 USD0.92130.806484183.22851.370551.539650.8886517.2595
1 INR0.01106980.009690.012015110.01646730.0184990.01067720.207375

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Canadian Dollar
1 AZN0.80621 CAD
5 AZN4.03103 CAD
10 AZN8.06206 CAD
20 AZN16.12412 CAD
50 AZN40.31030 CAD
100 AZN80.62060 CAD
250 AZN201.55150 CAD
500 AZN403.10300 CAD
1000 AZN806.20600 CAD
2000 AZN1612.41200 CAD
5000 AZN4031.03000 CAD
10000 AZN8062.06000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CAD1.24038 AZN
5 CAD6.20190 AZN
10 CAD12.40380 AZN
20 CAD24.80760 AZN
50 CAD62.01900 AZN
100 CAD124.03800 AZN
250 CAD310.09500 AZN
500 CAD620.19000 AZN
1000 CAD1240.38000 AZN
2000 CAD2480.76000 AZN
5000 CAD6201.90000 AZN
10000 CAD12403.80000 AZN