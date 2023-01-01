Azerbaijani manats to Singapore dollars today

1,000 azn
793.44 sgd

1.00000 AZN = 0.79344 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Singapore Dollar
1 AZN0.79344 SGD
5 AZN3.96720 SGD
10 AZN7.93441 SGD
20 AZN15.86882 SGD
50 AZN39.67205 SGD
100 AZN79.34410 SGD
250 AZN198.36025 SGD
500 AZN396.72050 SGD
1000 AZN793.44100 SGD
2000 AZN1586.88200 SGD
5000 AZN3967.20500 SGD
10000 AZN7934.41000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SGD1.26033 AZN
5 SGD6.30165 AZN
10 SGD12.60330 AZN
20 SGD25.20660 AZN
50 SGD63.01650 AZN
100 SGD126.03300 AZN
250 SGD315.08250 AZN
500 SGD630.16500 AZN
1000 SGD1260.33000 AZN
2000 SGD2520.66000 AZN
5000 SGD6301.65000 AZN
10000 SGD12603.30000 AZN