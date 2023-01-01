100 Azerbaijani manats to Singapore dollars

Convert AZN to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 azn
78.79 sgd

1.00000 AZN = 0.78785 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Singapore Dollar
1 AZN0.78785 SGD
5 AZN3.93927 SGD
10 AZN7.87853 SGD
20 AZN15.75706 SGD
50 AZN39.39265 SGD
100 AZN78.78530 SGD
250 AZN196.96325 SGD
500 AZN393.92650 SGD
1000 AZN787.85300 SGD
2000 AZN1575.70600 SGD
5000 AZN3939.26500 SGD
10000 AZN7878.53000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SGD1.26927 AZN
5 SGD6.34635 AZN
10 SGD12.69270 AZN
20 SGD25.38540 AZN
50 SGD63.46350 AZN
100 SGD126.92700 AZN
250 SGD317.31750 AZN
500 SGD634.63500 AZN
1000 SGD1269.27000 AZN
2000 SGD2538.54000 AZN
5000 SGD6346.35000 AZN
10000 SGD12692.70000 AZN