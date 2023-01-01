Azerbaijani manats to New Zealand dollars today

Convert AZN to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
981.87 nzd

1.00000 AZN = 0.98186 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / New Zealand Dollar
1 AZN0.98186 NZD
5 AZN4.90932 NZD
10 AZN9.81865 NZD
20 AZN19.63730 NZD
50 AZN49.09325 NZD
100 AZN98.18650 NZD
250 AZN245.46625 NZD
500 AZN490.93250 NZD
1000 AZN981.86500 NZD
2000 AZN1963.73000 NZD
5000 AZN4909.32500 NZD
10000 AZN9818.65000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 NZD1.01847 AZN
5 NZD5.09235 AZN
10 NZD10.18470 AZN
20 NZD20.36940 AZN
50 NZD50.92350 AZN
100 NZD101.84700 AZN
250 NZD254.61750 AZN
500 NZD509.23500 AZN
1000 NZD1018.47000 AZN
2000 NZD2036.94000 AZN
5000 NZD5092.35000 AZN
10000 NZD10184.70000 AZN