10 thousand Azerbaijani manats to New Zealand dollars

Convert AZN to NZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 azn
9,663 nzd

1.00000 AZN = 0.96630 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manats

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / New Zealand Dollar
1 AZN0.96630 NZD
5 AZN4.83150 NZD
10 AZN9.66300 NZD
20 AZN19.32600 NZD
50 AZN48.31500 NZD
100 AZN96.63000 NZD
250 AZN241.57500 NZD
500 AZN483.15000 NZD
1000 AZN966.30000 NZD
2000 AZN1932.60000 NZD
5000 AZN4831.50000 NZD
10000 AZN9663.00000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 NZD1.03488 AZN
5 NZD5.17440 AZN
10 NZD10.34880 AZN
20 NZD20.69760 AZN
50 NZD51.74400 AZN
100 NZD103.48800 AZN
250 NZD258.72000 AZN
500 NZD517.44000 AZN
1000 NZD1034.88000 AZN
2000 NZD2069.76000 AZN
5000 NZD5174.40000 AZN
10000 NZD10348.80000 AZN